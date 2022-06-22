YouTube
    JDS MLA slaps college principal in Karnataka's Mandya, video goes viral

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Jun 22: A video of Mandya JD(S) MLA M Srinivas purportedly slapping the principal of an ITI has gone viral on social media.

    The incident is said to have occurred during the inauguration of the renovated Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar ITI College in Mandya district on Monday.

    JDS MLA slaps college principal in Karnataka’s Mandya, video goes viral

    According to sources, the MLA was inspecting the upgraded college when he is said to have sought some information and there was some delay in the response from Principal Naganand. Also, the principal was reportedly away and came after Srinivas called out for him.

    The video in which the exchange between the legislator and the principal is not clear shows that as soon as the principal appears before him, Srinivas abuses him verbally and slaps him twice, in front of other people and the staff.

    No complaint was filed by the principal, sources said. The MLA could not be reached for a comment on the incident.

    Not wishing to speak about the incident, the principal has maintained that he has been performing his duties sincerely and tried to explain to the MLA regarding the renovated ITI.

    Mandya District Government Employees' Association President Shambhu Gowda has said the incident has been brought to the notice of Deputy Commissioner of Mandya.

    Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 16:33 [IST]
