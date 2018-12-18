  • search
    Jayalalithaa's hospital bill: Rs 6.85 crore spent on treatment, Rs 1.17 crore on food

    By
    |

    Chennai, Dec 18: During her 75 days of hospitalisation at the Apollo hospital, Jayalalithaa's food bill had come around Rs 1.17 crore and a total of 6.8 crore was spent on her treatment, according to media reports.

    Jayalalithaa

    The report also says some Rs 44 lakh is still outstanding. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham has claimed that it settled Rs 6 crore to the hospital on June 15, 2017and Rs 41 lakh earlier on October 13, 2016.

    Of the total cost, the hospital had charged a consultation fee of Rs 71 lakh, Rs 1.92 crore for health services while medicines accounted for Rs 38 lakh. Rs 92 lakh was charged for the services of Dr Richard Beale from UK and another Rs 12 lakh for the physiotherapy services from Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Singapore, reports Hindustan Times Room rent alone was Rs 1.24 crore.

    In an affidavit filed before the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission, which is probing the former Chief Minister's death, Apollo Hospital shared the details about the bill amount and expenses incurred on Jayalalithaa's treatment.

    In 2016, Jayalalithaa was admitted to the Apollo Hospital after her health deteriorated and she stayed there for 75 days. Jayalalithaa died of multiple organ failure on December 5, 2016. Her death has been a subject of great controversy.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 22:56 [IST]
