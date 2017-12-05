Jayalalithaa memorial turned into political hotspot in the past one year

The spot where J Jayalalithaa was laid to rest has seen the beginnings of all political unrest in Tamil Nadu over the last one year. Jayalalithaa memorial at Marina beach in Chennai has been turned into a hotspot of political activity ever since O Panneerselvam meditated there before rebelling against Sasikala Natarajan. Take a look at how Jayalalithaa memorial has been turned into a red zone of political unrest and activity.

Where it all started O Panneerselvam, Jayalalithaa's man Friday who stepped in as Chief minister twice when she was alive started the trend of 'samadhi politics' in Tamil Nadu. This picture of O Panneerselvam meditating at Jayalalithaa memorial went on to lay the foundation of the roller coaster ride that AIADMK has put itself through. First stop, Jayalalithaa memorial After being elevated as the interim General secretary of the AIADMK, Sasikala Natarajan visited the Jayalalithaa memorial. This image, dated February 2, 2017, was Sasikala visiting Jayalalithaa memorial before her first meeting with then Governor of Tamil Nadu Vidyasagar Rao. Fight for Jayalalithaa's legacy Deepa Jayakumar, J Jayalalithaa's niece para-dropped herself into the fight for Jayalalithaa's legacy. After accusing Sasikala Natarajan and the Chennai police of denying her permission to visit an ailing Jayalalithaa in the Apollo hospital, Deepa Jayakumar claimed a stake in Jayalalithaa's political and legal legacy. Extended family at memorial Not just Deepa but her husband too staked claim for Jayalalithaa's legacy. Days after Deepa floated her political front, her husband Madhavan too announced his independent political venture. Quite naturally, the spot he chose to visit first was Jayalalithaa memorial. The promise of vengeance One of the most powerful images that will be etched in Tamil Nadu political history. Sasikala Natarajan visited the Jayalalitha memorial after being convicted in the disproportionate assets case and before heading to Bengaluru central prison. Sasikala thumped Jayalalithaa's memorial thrice in a promise of vengeance Memorial to political hotspot Jayalalithaa has turned into a mandatory visit spot for any political activity in Tamil Nadu. D Jayakumar, the state's Finance Minister visited Jayalalithaa memorial with the budget for the year 2017-18 before taking it to the assembly. The theatrics continues. Everybody wants the memorial The AIADMK split into factions, Jayalalithaa's party broke into pieces but each piece diligently went to her memorial before any move. Supporters of TTV Dinakaran too visited Jayalalithaa memorial to pledge their support to Sasikala and her Mannargudi family. A 'united visit' to the memorial After forging a merger, O Panneerselvam and Edappadi Palanisamy went straight to Jayalalithaa memorial. Despite several differences, the two leaders put up a united front at their leader's final resting place. From the rebellion to the union, the memorial has seen it all. Not just the AIADMK leaders Jayalalithaa memorial has become a politically relevant venue, so much so that it is not just the AIADMK leaders who visit. The latest entrant into the electoral fray in Tamil Nadu, actor Vishal too, visited the memorial on Monday before filing nomination papers to contest as an independent in the R K Nagar poll. OneIndia News