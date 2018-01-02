Senior BJP leader and MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday hit back at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nepal Singh from Rampur, saying that Jawans don't join the Army to die instead they join it for the country's patriotism.

''Army men don't join the Army to die, they join for patriotism. The MP should take back his statement or the party should ask him to take it back,'' said Swamy while responding to BJP MP Nepal Singh's statement on Army men.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Nepal Singh while responding to a question on the recent attack by terrorists on a CRPF camp, said that those deputed in Army are bound to die. He further said that there's no country where army men don't die.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said,"Jawan's in the army will obviously die. There is no country where army men don't die. Tell me if there's a device that can prevent jawans from dying."

OneIndia News