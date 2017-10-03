Jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pak forces in Poonch

Jammu, October 3: An Army jawan was killed on Tuesday as Pakistani firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. In the exchange of fire, Naik Mahendra Chemjung was grievously injured and succumbed to injuries, Army officer said.

"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in the Krishna Ghati sector at around 1250 hours today. Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively," a defence spokesman said.

Mahendra Chemjung, 35, belonged to Chilingdin in Nepal and is survived by his wife Nayan Kala Chemjung and a son, the spokesman said.

"Chemjung was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," he added.

Two minors were killed and 12 civilians, including five children, injured in cross-border shelling by Pakistan along the LoC in Poonch district on Monday.

The youngest being five-year-old Zobia Kousar, who was airlifted to a hospital in Jammu.

PTI