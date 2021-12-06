Jaqueline Fernandes allowed to leave Mumbai airport

YouTube
    Mumbai, Dec 06: Actor Jaqueline Fernandez was allowed to leave the Mumbai airport after being briefly detained based on a look out circular. The circular was issued by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman, Sukesh Chandrasekar.

    She was detained at the airport on Sunday while she was leaving Mumbai for a show. She is being probed by the ED in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case.

    The ED had learnt that Sukesh had sent gifts worth over Rs 10 crore to Fernandez. The ED in its chargesheet named Sukesh as the main accused. Apart from Jaqueline, the ED has also named actor Nora Fatehi in the chargesheet.

    The ED says that the expensive gifts include, four Persian cats worth Rs 9 lakh each,
    a horse worth Rs 52 lakh, diamond jewellery and crockery.

    Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 11:22 [IST]
