Janardhana Reddy not in Hyderabad: Police

Hyderabad, Nov 8: Hyderabad Police on Friday stated that mining baron Janardhana Reddy is not hiding in the city. Reddy is on the run to avoid arrest in Ponzi scheme.

Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar clarified that unnecessary rumours are doing the rounds that Reddy is hiding in Hyderabad.

According to reports, Reddy has reportedly switched off his cell phone.

Earlier, CCB cops raided Obulapuram Mining Company in Karnataka's Bellary. Cops scrutinised documents recovered at the office. The office is located beside Janardhana Reddy's residence.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) formed a team to nab Reddy for his alleged involvement in a Ponzi scam.