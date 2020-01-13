Jana Sena chief meets Nadda; sparks speculation of forging ties in AP

New Delhi, Jan 13: Telugu film actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday met BJP working president J P Nadda in the national capital amid speculation that the two parties might forge an alliance in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan, along with his senior party colleague and former assembly speaker Nadendla Manohar, met Nadda at his residence and held discussions for over an hour.

Sources said they apparently discussed the political scenario in Andhra Pradesh and the need to forge an alliance in Andhra Pradesh, where the two parties had suffered defeat in both the assembly and the Lok Sabha polls.

They also held discussions on the ongoing agitation by farmers of Amaravati against YSRC government''s suggestion of having three capitals for the state, the sources added.

Later, JSP leaders along with BJP MP from Bengaluru (South) Tejaswi Surya met BJP''s Andhra Pradesh in-charge V Murleedharan and co-incharge Sunil Deodhar here.

Pawan had reached the national capital on Sunday following a call from the BJP leadership and had held preliminary round of talks with BJP general secretary B L Santosh and MP Tejaswi Surya.