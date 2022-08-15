Independence Day 2022: How to dispose of the national flag?

DA hike: These states increase dearness allowance by 3% for government employees on Independence Day

On Independence day, PM Modi salutes children who are saying no to imported toys

'Jana Gana Mana' on the Rabab: Pakistani musician's gift to India is winning hearts

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 15: As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, a video of Pakistani rabab artist Siyal Khan playing the India's national anthem -Jana Gana Mana has gone viral on social media. It was his special tribute to the people of India and his rendition has won many hearts online.

In the video, the artist is seen playing the 'Jana Gana Mana' on his rabab with serene mountains and greenery in the backdrop.

"Here's a gift for my viewers across the border," he wrote while posting the video.

Here’s a gift for my viewers across the border. 🇵🇰🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/apEcPN9EnN — Siyal Khan (@siyaltunes) August 14, 2022

"Happy #IndependenceDay India. I tried the National Anthem of India as a token of friendship and goodwill for Peace, tolerance and good relations between us. #IndependenceDay2022 (sic)," the musician added.

Since being posted, the video has garnered more than 790k views and 46 thousand likes on Twitter.

People from both India and Pakistan have saluted the musician and were all praise for his melodious rendition.

Salute to the spirit and the sentiments behind this melodious composition.. 🇮🇳🖖 https://t.co/HDnEGaiLBT — HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) August 15, 2022

Beautiful way to send Independence Day Greetings to our next door neighbours in India. https://t.co/XcxdVFDySH — احمد بلال محبوبAhmedBilalMehboob (@ABMPildat) August 15, 2022

Beautiful. Happy independence to Pakistan. — Sanjukta Basu ✍️ (@sanjukta) August 15, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 15, 2022, 19:06 [IST]