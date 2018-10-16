India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Jammu University Result 2018: Check BE 4th sem result on coeju.com

By Vikash Aiyappa
    Srinagar, Oct 16: The Jammu University Result 2018 has been declared. The results for the BE 4th semester result was announced on the official website.

    The exams were held in May/June 2018 and 2,752 students had appeared in the BE 4th Semester exam.

    The exams were held in May/June 2018 and 2,752 students had appeared in the BE 4th Semester exam.

    Apart from the BE 4th semester result, Jammu University also released the result for B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/ BBA/BCA/B.A.Eng (H)/B.Com.(H) 2nd Semester, Non-CBCS (Private) Examination 2018, MA Economics 2nd Semester exam held in may 2018, and M.Sc. IT 2nd semester exam held in May 2018. The results are available on coeju.com.

    How to check Jammu University Result 2018:

    • Go to coeju.com
    • Click on the link provided for BE 4th Semester result
    • A new window will open
    • Check the PDF
    • Check your roll number for the results and marks
    • Take a printout

    jammu results

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 9:30 [IST]
