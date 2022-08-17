Jammu: Six of family found dead at home under suspicious circumstances

Two cops killed in four attacks over two days in J&K

India

oi-Prakash KL

Jammu, Aug 17: Six members of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their home on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Sakina Begum, her two daughters Naseema Akhter and Rubina Bano, son Zafar Salim and two relatives Noor Ul Habib and Sajad Ahmad, Jammu and Kashmir police informed news agency PTI.

Migrant labour from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists

The bodies were recovered from the family's house in Sidhra locality. They have been shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital, the police added.

Police teams have rushed to the locality and further details are awaited, they said.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 10:33 [IST]