Jammu drone strike, LeM module: NIA raids 14 locations in J&K

India

New Delhi, July 31: Raids are being conducted at 14 locations in connection with separate cases. The raids are taking place after the attack on the Jammu air base where drones were used to drop explosives.

The second cases relates to the terror group Lashkar-e-Mustafa, a proxy of the Jaish-e-Mohammad. The raids are being conducted by the National Investigation Agency in Banihal, Shopian, Anantnag and Kashmir regions. Raids are also taking place in Sunjwan in Jammu.

On June 27 a drone dropped off two explosives at the Jammu air base in which two personnel sustained minor injuries. There have been a spate of drone sightings in the aftermath of that incident. The NIA took up the probe into the case.

Last week the NIA arrested two terrorists of the LeM, an offshoot of the JeM. The case was registered in the Gangyal District of Jammu in February this year. The case relates to a conspiracy by the terror group which is affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The group had planned on carrying on terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir with an intention of threatening the sovereignty, integrity and security of India. Investigation has revealed that both the aforementioned arrested accused persons were co- conspirators and were involved in transportation of two separate consignments of illegal arms/ammunition from Bihar to Mohali and Ambala. The said weapons were further transported to the accused Hidayat Ullah Malik, self declared commander-in-chief of LeM in Jammu and Kashmir.

Story first published: Saturday, July 31, 2021, 10:21 [IST]