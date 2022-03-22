The dreaded HAJY quartet and the role played by Javed Nalka in the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits

Jammu and Kashmir: Vikramaditya Singh, son of veteran Karan Singh, quits Congress

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 22: Vikramaditya Singh, son of senior Congress leader Dr Karan Singh, tendered his resignation from Congress, saying it is not able to realise the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"My position on critical issues vis-à-vis J&K which reflect national interests do not align with that of Congress. The party remains disconnected from ground realities," Singh tweeted.

"I joined Congress in 2018 with expectations that Congress will take steps on aspirations of the J&K public. I suggested organisational changes, but it was upsetting when I saw no changes post 2-3 years,": Vikramaditya Singh told ANI.

"My thought process with Congress wasn't aligning; be it supporting Balakot airstrikes after the Pulwama attack or supporting the abrogation of Article 370 or 35A... it isn't just about J&K, it's also about national interests. Congress hasn't given any response," he said.

"There are many accomplished Congress leaders in G23;ignoring them is a big mistake. If you don't change with time, don't keep public&youth aspirations in mind, you'll fade away. If a group has emerged to give suggestions to high command, party should cooperate," he added.

On Kashmiri Pandits row, he said "I haven't watched the film 'The Kashmir Files'...but I was in Srinagar till 1989... It's sad that Congress is still in denial & is not accepting the repercussions of the Kashmiri genocide."

The elder son of Karan Singh and grandson of last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh further said, "It is my belief the INC is unable to realise and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

Vikramaditya Singh had joined the PDP in August 2015 and was a member of the state Legislative Council. He resigned from the party in October, 2017, saying it wasn't possible for him to continue with the PDP which "disregarded the demands and aspirations of Jammu region".

Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 22:54 [IST]