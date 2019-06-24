Jammu and Kashmir quota will be Amit Shah’s Bill in Lok Sabha

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 24: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will table the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. This would be his first legislative business in Parliament after his election.

Shah would also deliver his maiden speech in the Lok Sabha after introducing the Bill, which had been earlier enforced as an ordinance. It may be recalled that the Union Cabinet had approved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance 2019 and the same was cleared by the President of India.

Under Amit Shah, this is how the Ministry for Home Affairs is being run

The Bill would give reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to those living within the 10 kilometre radius of the International Border in Jammu. This would be on part with people living along the Line of Control in Kashmir.

The Bill would benefit the youth of Jammu and Kashmir who are from economically weaker sections belonging to any caste or religion.