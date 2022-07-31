YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar terrorist killed in encounter in Baramulla

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Srinagar, July 31: One Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

    The terrorist was identified as Irshad Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Baramulla's Pattan, they said.

    Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar terrorist killed in encounter in Baramulla
    Representational Image

    The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Binner area of the district on Saturday evening on the basis of information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

    One Policeman martyred, two injured as terrorists open fire in SrinagarOne Policeman martyred, two injured as terrorists open fire in Srinagar

    He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorist opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated.

    One terrorist was killed in the exchange of firing, he added.

    "Killed #terrorist has been identified as Irshad Ahmd Bhat of Pattan #Baramulla, active since 5/2022 & linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. 01 AK rifle, 2 magazines & 30 rounds recovered," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

    Comments

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News  

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir terrorists lashkar e taiba

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X