J&K: Kashmiri Pandit businessman, 2 others killed as terrorists carry out multiple attacks

Srinagar, Oct 05: Three civilians, including Makhan Lal Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit have been shot dead in separate terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The 68-year-old Bindroo, who ran Bindroo Medicate, was shot at by the assailants point blank at his pharmacy, a police official said, adding he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A Kashmir Pandit, Bindroo, was one of the few from the community who did not migrate out at the onset of militancy in 1990.

He stayed back along with his wife to continue operating his business which grew to become a trusted name in the city for quality medicines.

Within an hour, militants struck at Hawal area of the city, killing a non-local street vendor, an official said.

Virender, who used to sell bhelpuri, was also shot at point blank and died on the spot, he said, adding adding further details were being ascertained.

Within minutes of the second killing, militants shot dead Mohammad Shafi Lone at Naidkhai IN Bandipora district, the officials said.

They said Lone was president of the local taxi stand.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the killing of three civilians by militants in separate incidents in the Valley, vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice soon.

"Deeply anguished to hear about the terror attack on Shri Makhan Lal Bindroo, owner of Bindroo Medicate. I strongly condemn this cowardly act. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice very soon," Sinha tweeted soon after the first killing.

"I strongly condemn the killing of civilians Shri Virender Paswan and Shri Mohd Shafi Lone by terrorists," he said about the second killing.

Bindroo's killing was widely condemned, with BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur describing the deceased as pro-poor.

Thakur strongly condemned the killing, saying Bindroo was a helpful and sober person who always cared for poor.

"Those behind the killing of Bindroo have no religion as the killing of unarmed persons is never justified in any religion. I express my solidarity with the family members of Bindroo and urge police to expose and punish his killers, sooner than better," Thakur said.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing.

"What terrible news! He was a very kind man. I've been told he never left during the height of militancy and remained with his shop open. I condemn this killing in the strongest possible terms & convey my heartfelt condolences to his family. God bless his soul," Omar tweeted.

People's Conference chief Sajad Lone also condemned the killing.

"The fatal attack against the owner of Bindroo medicates is outrageous and unacceptable. I knew the gentleman personally. He never left the valley. And terrorists made him pay for that. May he live in peace," Lone tweeted.

CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said he had no words to condemn such a heinous and shameful act.

"His unfortunate death has sent shockwaves. No words to condemn such a heinous andc shameful act. This is indeed an irreparable loss for the whole society," he said.

with PTI inputs