  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jammu and Kashmir extends lockdown till June 8: What's allowed and what's not

    By PTI
    |

    Jammu, May 31: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown until June 8 and said the Centre's new guidelines on some relaxations require a fresh assessment of the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The Union Home Ministry has said 'Unlock-I' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown imposed since March 25 will be relaxed to a greater extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the worst-hit areas.

    In an order, Chief Secretary and Chairperson, State Executive Committee, B V R Subrahmanyam said the guidelines or instructions issued on May 19 and 24 with regard to lockdown would continue until June 8.

    Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 30: What's allowed and what's not

    Referring to the fresh guidelines issued by the Union Home Secretary on Saturday for containment zones (Red zones) till June 30 and reopening certain activities in a phased manner in areas outside containment zones, the order said it requires a fresh assessment.

    “Whereas these guidelines require State and UT governments to assess the current spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and based on this assessment, prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones or impose such restriction as deemed necessary, which will require a detailed assessment and consultations on the spread of COVID-19 in J&K,” the order said.

    Barring 11 districts, including eight in the Valley, which were categorized as “red zones”, life started limping back to normal in four districts of Jammu region declared “green zones” and five other districts spread across the two divisions and named as “orange zones” on May 20.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue