Jammu and Kashmir BDC Polls: 1,065 Candidates in fray for elections of chairpersons' posts

By Shreya

Srinagar, Oct 12: As many as 1065 candidates are in fray for the elections of Chairpersons for the Block Development Councils (BDCs) in Jammu and Kashmir to be held on 24th of October, 2019.

"A total of 1,092 nominations, including 853 independents, were found eligible after the scrutiny and withdrawal, out of which 27 candidates were elected unopposed as chairpersons, leaving 1,065 in the fray" the officials said.

The highest number of 101 candidates are trying their luck from north Kashmir''s Kupwara district, followed by nearby Baramulla (90), Jammu (82), Rajouri (76), Doda (74), Kathua (72) Udhampur and Budgam (58 each), Kishtwar (44), Ramban (43) and Reasi (39), they said.

The officials said Leh and Kargil districts together accounted for 74 candidates -- 38 from Kargil and 36 from Leh, while Shopian district in south Kashmir has the lowest number of only four candidates.

Another five candidates are in fray from Srinagar district. The Congress, CPI(M), National Conference and the People''s Democratic Party (PDP) are not taking part in the elections which are being held on party basis.

The Congress has announced its decision to boycott the elections citing "indifferent attitude" of the state administration and continued detention of its leaders in Kashmir as the reason for staying away from first elections post abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the state into Union territories, which will come into effect on October 31.

There are 316 blocks in the state, out of these two are without elected panches or sarpanches besides, four blocks have been reserved for women and there are no women candidates. Thus, the elections would be held in 310 blocks on October 24.

All necessary arrangements have been made by the authorities for the smooth conduct of elections, the officials said.

They said there would be one polling station for one Block Development Council, and accordingly, 310 polling stations have been setup in the state, one in each block where elections are to be held.

There are 26,629 electors, of which 8,313 are women and 18,316 men for all 316 blocks across the 22 districts of J&K, the officials said, adding that the ballot boxes will be used during the polls as the election shall be held through secret ballot.

