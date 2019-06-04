Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections likely later this year: EC

New Delhi, June 04: The Assemly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to be held by later this year and the schedule for it will be announced after the Amarnath yatra, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

The 46-day-long Amarnath yatra will begin on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and would conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima.

Under Article 324 of the Constitution and other extant laws/rules etc., we have unanimously decided that holding of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir shall be considered later in this year," said a statement issued on Tuesday evening.

"The Commission will keep on regularly and on real-time basis monitoring the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, taking inputs from all necessary quarters and after the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra will announce the election schedule for the conduct of assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir."

The state has been under Governor's Rule since June last year, when the BJP ended its alliance with Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party. President's rule came into force in December. The Assembly was also dissolved by Governor Stay Pal Malik after PDP, NC and Congress approached him staking claim in government formation.