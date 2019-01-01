Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind to provide legal aid to people arrested by the NIA for having ISIS link

New Delhi, Jan 1: National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 10 terror suspects by raiding simultaneously at 17 places in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi with the help of local anti-terror squads. They recovered a huge quantity of explosives and weapons. But not only Rihai Manch but the biggest organisation of Sunni Muslims - Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind - has decided to to provide legal help to them.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Arshad Madani said that despite all big claims made by the police and intelligence agencies, when these arrested youths go to court, they are released after five, seven and 10 years of court battle in want of proof. They are released sometimes by the lower court and sometimes by the high court and even by the Supreme Court. So it clearly tells that their lives have been deliberately destroyed. They were innocent as intelligence agencies and the police don't have any proof against them. Proofs are mostly fabricated by forceful and by illegal means.

Madani said that mountain hill is made out of a mole but in reality there is nothing against these youths. This is where the role of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind comes in picture to fight cases of such innocent people. "What I feel that these children will also be released if legal aid is given to them. It doesn't matter whether from the lower court, the high court or the Supreme Court. We are fighting around 60 such cases and we are getting relief from courts."

But the way these cases are presented that had these arrests not been made and intelligence agencies had not done this excellent job by their excellent skills, the country would have been destroyed. Sometimes it is being claimed that a chief minister was in the radar of these terrorists, sometimes it is said that republic Day (26 January) was on target or Independence day (15 August) was in the target but police fail to provide proof against them.

Madani was of the view that people having the intention of harming the country by making bomb or scheming to make bombs or sharing secrets of the country with other countries of the world must not be spared. Sending such things which are important for military purposes, we consider it as the most heinous crime and these people must not be given any legal assistance. But the issue becomes delicate for Muslims where the attitude of the police, media and intelligence have always been like that when Muslims are arrested throughout the year.

The NIA claimed that it had seized 134 mobile phone SIM cards, as well as 112 alarm clocks and over 25 kg of chemicals that were to be used to make scores of remote-controlled bombs and many other explosives.