    Jamiat to file Ayodhya review plea on anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 02: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JuH) will file a review petition in the Supreme Court seeking review of the Ayodhya verdict on December 6, the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition. The petition will be filed through Jamiat's UP general secretary Maulana Ashhad Rasheedi, who is also one of the 10 litigants from the Muslim side in the Ayodhya case.

    "The documentation is in final stages. Our legal cell is drafting the review plea and needs a few days to finalise details," Rasheedi told TOI. Rasheedi had replaced Jamiat's former UP general secretary SM Siddiq as a litigant after the latter died a few years ago.

    Jamiat's UP general secretary Maulana Ashhad Rasheedi said the first part of the SC judgment on Ayodhya "contradicts" the latter part. "And it's our humble plea that the SC explains the contradiction. The court admitted the mosque was not built by razing a temple and the demolition of the mosque in December 1992 was illegal. Yet, the court hands over the land to the other party."

    Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 7:51 [IST]
