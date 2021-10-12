James Gamet's 'Inches Make Miles' PR & Digital Marketing Agency acing the domain

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

James Gamet, a digital entrepreneur, residing in Oregon, runs Inches Make Miles, a fast-growing PR and marketing service through which he assists others in achieving their goals. Johnny Vo influenced him to take a risk in his professional life. "I knew someone who was killing it at digital marketing and showed me that a laptop lifestyle was achievable," he adds.

James Gamet's digital marketing firm lays out all the benefits of some of the services they offer upfront. Website building, SEO, Google PPC, YouTube Ads, Facebook, LinkedIn, Email campaigns, Social Media Management, Press Release & Media Placement campaigns are some of the services offered by the agency. "As a full-service digital marketing agency, my role is to provide the necessary strategy and services so that my partners/clients can focus on what they do best," he explains.

James adds, "We also have the potential to help a business on the verge of losing everything reclaim control of their position and achieve new heights of success. During COVID, we were able to help many small business owners like real estate agents have their best years in production."

Inches Make Miles is a Military/Veteran-owned and run system that has been featured in Disrupt Magazine, Thrive Global, and Market Watch, among other publications. It is a Top 100 Marketing Influencer MARSUM Awardee. James Gamet also works at Bang Muay Thai Portland and is a Black belt instructor at 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu Portland and the CEO and Founder of Inches Make Miles.

When it comes to his company, James says they're combining over $100,000 in training and years of experience into a chance to help their clients establish their brands, gain exposure, and gain authority. "After serving in the military and the federal government for many years, I learned that my true calling is to support others in achieving their goals."

During the pandemic, James Gamet helped several small enterprises in staying afloat. Digital marketing has a lot of potential, but not everyone is aware of it. During the tough time, James and his team of specialists helped them in achieving their objectives. James' 'Inches Make Miles' agency, which currently dominates the market, benefited from positive word of mouth.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 19:01 [IST]