Jama Masjid bans women's entry to mosque without husbands or families

India

New Delhi, Nov 24: The Jama Masjid administration has issued an order that prevents women, alone or in all-women groups, from entering the mosque but allows families and married couples in the mosque. Simply put, it means now only women accompanied by their husbands or families will be allowed inside the mosque.

''When women come alone-improper acts are done, videos shot, ban is to stop this. No restrictions on families/married couples. Making it a meeting point inapt for religious places,'' Jama Masjid's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sabiullah said adding that women's entry to the historic mosque in New Delhi is not banned but females will be allowed to enter the mosque with their husbands or families.

#WATCH| Delhi|Women's entry not banned. When women come alone-improper acts done, videos shot,ban is to stop this. No restrictions on families/married couples.Making it a meeting point inapt for religious places:Sabiullah Khan,Jama Masjid PRO on entry of women coming alone banned pic.twitter.com/HiOebKaiGr — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022

According to reports, the administration has also reportedly placed sign boards outside the mosque stating,"It is forbidden for girls/women to enter Jama Masjid alone,'' reported a Hindi daily.

Udaipur beheading an act against Islam: Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid

Delhi Commission for Women's chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Imam of Jama Masjid and said that 'no one has the right to ban the entry of women like this.'

जामा मस्जिद में महिलाओं की एंट्री रोकने का फ़ैसला बिलकुल ग़लत है। जितना हक एक पुरुष को इबादत का है उतना ही एक महिला को भी। मैं जामा मस्जिद के इमाम को नोटिस जारी कर रही हूँ। इस तरह महिलाओं की एंट्री बैन करने का अधिकार किसी को नहीं है। — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) November 24, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the DCW chief wrote,"The decision to stop the entry of women in Jama Masjid is absolutely wrong. As much as a man has the right to worship, so also a woman. I am issuing notice to the Imam of Jama Masjid."

Story first published: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 15:06 [IST]