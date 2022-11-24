YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Jama Masjid bans women's entry to mosque without husbands or families

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 24: The Jama Masjid administration has issued an order that prevents women, alone or in all-women groups, from entering the mosque but allows families and married couples in the mosque. Simply put, it means now only women accompanied by their husbands or families will be allowed inside the mosque.

    ''When women come alone-improper acts are done, videos shot, ban is to stop this. No restrictions on families/married couples. Making it a meeting point inapt for religious places,'' Jama Masjid's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sabiullah said adding that women's entry to the historic mosque in New Delhi is not banned but females will be allowed to enter the mosque with their husbands or families.

    File photo of Jama Masjid
    File photo of Jama Masjid

    According to reports, the administration has also reportedly placed sign boards outside the mosque stating,"It is forbidden for girls/women to enter Jama Masjid alone,'' reported a Hindi daily.

    Udaipur beheading an act against Islam: Shahi Imam of Jama MasjidUdaipur beheading an act against Islam: Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid

    Delhi Commission for Women's chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Imam of Jama Masjid and said that 'no one has the right to ban the entry of women like this.'

    Taking to Twitter, the DCW chief wrote,"The decision to stop the entry of women in Jama Masjid is absolutely wrong. As much as a man has the right to worship, so also a woman. I am issuing notice to the Imam of Jama Masjid."

    Comments

    More JAMA MASJID News  

    Read more about:

    jama masjid bans mosque women

    Story first published: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 15:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X