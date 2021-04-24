YouTube
    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    Jakir Hossain of AITC declares maximum increase in assets

    New Delhi, Apr 24: An analysis of the candidates who are re-contesting this years West Bengal elections 2021 show that the average assets of these 210 re-contesting MLAs fielded by various parties including independents in 2016 was Rs 1.38 Crores.

    Average Assets in 2021 Elections: The average asset of these 210 re-contesting MLAs in 2021 is Rs 2.46 Crores.

    Average Asset growth in 5 years (2016-2021): The average asset growth for these 210 re- contesting MLAs, between the West Bengal Assembly Elections of 2016 and 2021 is Rs 1.07 Crores.

    Percentage growth in 5 years (2016-2021): Average percentage growth in assets for these 210 re-contesting MLAs is 78%.

    Jakir Hossain of AITC from Jangipur constituency has declared maximum increase in assets with an increase of Rs 39.18 Crores i.e from Rs 28.04 Crores in 2016 to Rs. 67.22 Crores in 2021.

    Assets of Ahmed Javed Khan of AITC from Kasba constituency has increased by Rs 15.03 Crores, from Rs 17.29 Crores in 2016 to Rs 32.33 Crores in 2021.

    Assets of Firhad Hakim of AITC from Kolkata Port constituency have risen by Rs 7.36 Crores, from Rs 5.97 Crores in 2016 to Rs 13.34 Crores in 2021.

    X