Jaitley likens Rahul's allegation on Rafale deal to a 'kindergarten debate'

New Delhi, Aug 29: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley downplayed the Congress's allegation on Rafale deal and said Rahul Gandhi's has little understanding of the issue. Jaitley said that every fact quoted by the Congress while speaking on Rafale deal issue was false.

In an interview to news agency ANI, the Finance Minister, who was is a former defence minister, said 'Rahul Gandhi himself has given seven different prices in different speeches with regard to the 2007 Rafale offer'.

"This (allegations on Rafale deal) is like a kindergarten or primary school debate, "Well, I was paying 500 something and you've paid 1600 something". That's the argument being given, it shows how little understanding (Rahul Gandhi) he has," he said.

Jaitley asked if it is possible compare a basic aircraft's pricing with that of a loaded aircraft.

"What was negotiated from 2015 to 2016 and finally executed in 2016, with the escalations and the currency variations, the basic aircraft price turns out to be 9% cheaper. Is the Congress party aware of this?" he added.

The minister further refused to compare Rafale with Bofors deal, saying that in case of Rafale there is no third party involved like was the case in Bofors deal.

"Quantum in defence is always large. Therefore, quantum doesn't mean anything. Please produce a shred of evidence that Government of India has anything to do with any of the offset suppliers for any contract, whether under UPA or NDA," he told ANI.

He lashed out at the Congress for compromising with the national security by levelling impertinent allegations.

"Any responsible politician will know that government to government transactions are always clean. Governments don't pay kickbacks. It's a transaction between Government of India and Government of France, publically made and publically declared terms that we will give you an offer better than 2007 and then enter into," he said.