Jaishankar-Wang Yi meet, discuss outstanding issues

New Delhi, July 07: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Thursday met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and discussed several outstanding issues related to the ongoing military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The two leaders held an hour long meeting on the margins of a G20 foreign ministers' meeting being hosted by Indonesia in Bali. Began my day in Bali by meeting FM Wang Yi of China. Discussion lasted one hour, Jaishankar said in a tweet.

He also said that the two leaders focused on outstanding issues in our bilateral relationship pertaining to the border situation. Also spoke about other matters including students and flights, he also added.

He and Wang Yi also shared perspectives on the international situation and its impact on the G20 deliberations. An official readout about the meeting has not yet been released.

Jaishankar has maintained that the standoff at the LAC was the outcome of China violating agreements and protocols for border management by massing a large number of troops in the Ladakh sector. He also said that bilateral ties cannot be normalised till and peace and tranquility is restored at the border.

India and China have held multiple rounds of talks. However the two sides agreed to pull back frontline troops from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso lake and Gogra. Several friction points still remain and the two sides are yet to make any headway.

Story first published: Thursday, July 7, 2022, 11:24 [IST]