Jaishankar's PoK remark leaves Pak fuming, says India 'seriously jeopardising peace'

Vishal S

New Delhi, Sep 18: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's comment that some day India will have physical jurisdiction over PoK has left Pakistan fuming. Pakistan issued a statement hitting back at the minister saying such remarks "have the potential to further escalate tensions and seriously jeopardise peace in the region."

Asserting that PoK remains an integral part of India, Jaishankar on Tusday said, "Our position has, is and will always be very clear on PoK, that it is part of India and we expect one day we will have physical jurisdiction over it."

Pakistan on Wednesday termed Jaishankar's comment as "inflammatory" and "irresponsible", saying such statements would escalate tensions between the neighbours.

Pakistan in a statement reportedly called on the international community to "take serious cognizance of India's aggressive posturing" and added that such remarks "have the potential to further escalate tensions and seriously jeopardise peace and security in the region. Pakistan stands for peace, but would be ready to respond effectively to any act of aggression". The neighbour also called for a resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in compliance with the UN Security Council resolutions, a News 18 report said.

Addressing his first press conference after assuming the office in the Modi 2.0 government in May, S Jaishankar also hit out at Pakistan, saying India has a "unique challenge" from one neighbour and it would remain a challenge until that neighbour becomes a normal neighbour and acts against cross-border terrorism.

During his nearly 75-minute press interaction, the minister touched upon wide-ranging issues pertaining to country's foreign relations, including strategic ties and issues with the US, engagement with China and New Delhi's status at the global stage.

Amidst concerns expressed by some countries and the UN human rights organisation over situation in Kashmir, Jaishankar said international audience understands what were India's reasons for abrogating Article 370.

"It was a temporary provision which is not often used in the analysis of events. The provision had actually become dysfunctional. It was being arbitraged by some narrow set of people for their own gains.

Last month, the government abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir to withdraw its special status as well as announced bifurcation of the state into two union territories --Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.