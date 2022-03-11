Jaishankar lauds Operation Ganga, leaves a note of gratitude

YouTube
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 11: Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar has hailed Operation Ganga launched by India to evacuate its nationals from the war hit Ukraine.

    "Students from Sumy are returning today to India. Their evacuation was particularly challenging. Operation Ganga, undertaken at the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has delivered due to both leadership and commitment," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

    While thanking everyone who helped the mission meet its objectives, Jaishankar said, our particular gratitude to the authorities in Ukraine and Russia as well as the Red Cross for the evacuation assistance.

    The External Affairs Minister also appreciated the efforts of Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri and General VK Singh. These ministers had reached countries along the Ukraine border to oversee the evacuation process. He also expressed gratitude to Ukraine's neighbouring countries, Romania, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Moldova frothier support to India in evacuating Indian nationals.

    The minister lauded the Indian Embassy in Ukraine and his colleagues in the External Affairs ministry who tirelessly worked to undertake this mission.

    Read more about:

    indian students evacuation s jaishankar russia ukraine war

    Story first published: Friday, March 11, 2022, 14:54 [IST]
    X