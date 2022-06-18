YouTube
    Jaishankar calls ISIS attack on Gurdwara at Kabul cowardly

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 18: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar condemned the terror attack on the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul. In a tweet he said, " the cowardly attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We've been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first & foremost concern is for the welfare of the community."

    A security guard was killed and several members of the Sikh community. Were trapped inside after the Islamic State stormed the shrine on Saturday morning.

    "We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred gurdwara in that city," external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

    "We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments," he also added.

