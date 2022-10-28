YouTube
    Jaishankar at UNSC: Task of bringing 26/11 perpetrators to justice unfinished

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 28: Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar said the the task of bringing to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai 26/11 attack remains unfinished.

    Jaishankar at UNSC: Task of bringing 26/11 perpetrators to justice unfinished

    "14 years ago, Mumbai witnessed one of the most shocking terror attacks of our times. 140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens from 23 other countries lost their lives in a period of four days. In fact, the entire city was held hostage to terrorists who entered from across the border," Jaishankar said at the UNSC special meeting of counter terrorism committee that is being held at Mumbai's Taj Mahal Place which was the centre of the attack.

    UNSC meet in India to begin its deliberations in Mumbai is a message in itself: MEAUNSC meet in India to begin its deliberations in Mumbai is a message in itself: MEA

    The city of Mumbai was held hostage and the victims included ordinary Mumbaikars going about their daily life. The attack was not just on Mumbai but on the international community as well.

    Nationals of specific countries were identified before being murdered and as a result commitment of each and every members state of the United Nations to combat terrorism stood publicly challenged, he said.

    "Since then, we have endeavoyred to bring the masterminds and the perpetrators of this attack to justice. This task remains unfinished. Therefore, the coming together of the UNSC counter-terrorism committee to this venue is all special and significant," the foreign minister said.

    Story first published: Friday, October 28, 2022, 12:54 [IST]
