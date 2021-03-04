Jaishankar arrives in Dhaka: To prepare ground for PM Modi’s visit

Broader de-escalation of troops once disengagement is completed at all friction points: Jaishankar tells Wang

New Delhi, Mar 04: Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar has arrived in Dhaka. He will hold a meeting with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Foreign Minister.

During his visit, Jaishankar will prepare the ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to that country, and hold talks on the progress of bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Modi is likely to pay a two-day visit to Bangladesh beginning March 26 to participate in the 50th anniversary celebrations of the liberation of Bangladesh.

At the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart A. K. Abdul Momen, the External Affairs Minister will pay an official visit to Dhaka on March 4, a Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen visited India in January during which both sides extensively deliberated on PM Modi's visit to Dhaka.

This visit of the External Affairs Minister to Bangladesh follows on the PM-level Virtual Summit held between the two countries on December 17, 2020 and will also provide an opportunity to take stock of the progress in bilateral relations, the MEA said.

Following the summit, the Indian side had said Prime Minister Modi will visit Bangladesh in March this year to join the celebrations for 50 years of Bangladesh's Independence and India-Bangladesh diplomatic relations.

The ties between India and Bangladesh have witnessed a major upswing in the last few years. In reflection of close ties, India is also hosting a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war that led to liberation of Bangladesh.

Around 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the 'Mukti Bahini' on December 16, 1971 that led to the birth of Bangladesh.