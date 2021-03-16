Jaish-ul-Hind is a terror group on Telegram and not Indian Mujahideen 2.0

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 16: In both the Israeli embassy IED blast case and security scare outside the home of Mukesh Ambani, a lesser known or non-existent group called the Jaish-ul-Hind group claimed responsibility.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that although the same group claimed responsibility, there is no link between the two incidents. First and foremost, the group is a non-existent one and has no operational capabilities.

In the Mumbai case, the agencies traced the message to the phone of Indian Mujahideen terrorist Tehseen Akthar. The official cited above says that the Jaish-ul-Hind is not Indian Mujahideen 2.0.

Ambani bomb scare case: Sachin Vaze suspended

Although its founders Riyaz and Iqbal Bhatkal are alive in Pakistan, there has been no movement by them for several years now.

The officer also said that the IM is not in revival mode as most of its top operatives are behind bars.

The first major arrest was that of Yasin Bhatkal in 2014. He was running the operations of the IM in India.

Following that the likes of Akthar who was responsible for targeting the election rally of then Gujarat Chief Minister, Narendra Modi in 2013 have also been arrested. The last major arrest was that of Abdul Subhan Qureshi, one of the founders of the Indian Mujahideen. The last known attempt by the Indian Mujahideen to revive itself was in 2018. Qureshi had come to India from Nepal after evading security agencies for nearly 8 years. The police learnt that he was tasked with reviving the IM, but was nabbed in the nick of time.

While no link has been found between the IM and Jaish-ul-Hind, the NIA which is probing the Ambani case is likely to look into whether there is any link or does such an outfit exist at all. While some reports say that the Jaish-ul-Hind was created inside the Tihar jail, officials say that it needs to be probed. As of now, it could be said that the Jaish-ul-Hind is a terror group just on Telegram.

In the Israel embassy case, Indian investigating agencies have learnt that the Quds force of Iran was behind the terror plot. The agencies have also found that a local module was used to plant the bomb. Investigators say that the bomb was a low intensity one and this clearly suggests that the group did not want any casualty. Further, Iran also did not want to rub a friendly nation like India the wrong way. It was clearly aimed at sending a message to Israel, officials say.

Mukesh Ambani security scare: Indian Mujahideen terrorist to be questioned in Tihar

While there is nothing conclusive as yet owing to the false flags, officials in New Delhi say that the probe into the Iran angle is on and some of the leads are pretty strong.