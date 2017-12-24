Jai Ram Thakur is the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh

Jairam Thakur becomes the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh ending all the speculations and suspense.

Thakur is a senior leader in Himachal Pradesh and is elected for his 5th term in Vidhan Sabha. He has experience both in administration as well as in organisation.

Thakur has been a minister in the previous BJP Government. He was also the state unit president between 2006-2009.

In 2013, he contested an unsuccessful Lok Sabha by-election from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh against Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh. He has also served as state party president from 2007 to 2009. His term as president is considered as non-controversial and acceptable.

The BJP won 44, while the Congress won 21 seats in the elections to 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly, the results of which were declared on December 18.

OneIndia News