Jaipur Literature Fest: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor all set to take the stage on February 26

Jaipur, Feb 25: The Jaipur Literature Festival, that is known as the "greatest literary show on Earth", is a sumptuous feast of ideas. Each year, several world's greatest writers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders and entertainers are welcomed on one stage to champion the freedom to express and engage in thoughtful dialogue.

Earlier, the fest witnessed Harsh Mander, an Indian author, columnist, researcher and social activist who works with survivors of mass violence and hunger, as well as homeless persons and street children, having a discussion about his latest book "Locking Down the Poor: The Pandemic and India's Moral Centre."

In the Keynote Session, "The Tyranny of Merit: What's Become of the Common Good", philosopher Michael Sandel will be in conversation with author and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor about his new book and the polarised politics of our time. Sandel's argument centres on rethinking our definitions of success and failure that have accompanied globalisation and rising inequality. In what promises to be a thoroughly thought-provoking address, Sandel will put forth an ethic of dignity and solidarity that points a way towards a new politics.

The following session will host Bill Gates in a conversation with Alok Sharma, President of the COP26 Climate Conference. Drawing on his latest book on climate change, Gates is set to talk about a wide-ranging, accessible plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to avoid a climate catastrophe. The philanthropist and businessman has for long been engaged in investigating the causes of climate change and through the discussion, How to Avoid a Climate Disaster.

The 14th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival 2021 (JLF) has also followed suit of virtual. The festival took place in a virtual avatar from February 19, and will end on 21. The fest will again resume from February 26 to 28.