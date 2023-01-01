More Facilities for People Living in India on Long Term Visa

Jains hold massive protest against Jharkhand govt's decision to turn 'Sammed Shikharji' a tourist place

The controversy over Sammed Shikharji erupted after the Jharkhand government notified the pilgrimage site as a tourist destination.

New Delhi, Jan 01: The members of the Jain community held a nationwide massive protest on Sunday against the Jharkhand government's decision of declaring Sammed Shikharji as a tourist place.

Led by religious heads of the community, hundreds took part in the rally and walked for 3 km, demanding action against illegal mining activities, liquor dens and encroachment of government land on the hills.

Why are Jains protesting against Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government?

Situated on the banks of Shetrunji river around 164 feet above sea level, Shetrunjaya Hills near Palitana city are home to 865 Jain temples and is a holy place for Shwetambara Jains.

Jains beleive that 20 out of 24 Tirthankars (Jain spiritual leaders) attained salvation at Sammed Shikharji.

Members of the community have held more than 85 rallies in different parts of the state ever since the "charan paduka" of a Jain saint was vandalised at a temple on the hills on November 26 last year, the secretary of a Jain trust in Ahmedabad said.

The community also handed over a memorandum with a list of demands related to illegal activities at the district collector's office.

The community is demanding action against illegal mining on the hills that is desecrating the sanctity of the region and has flagged the issue of illegal construction.

They also demanded hand carts and shops along the roads should also be removed and hooch dens that have cropped up in the area need to be shut.

Notably, the Vishva Hindu Parishad has issued a statement against the state government's decision and said the VHP is determined to protect the sanctity of all prilgrimage sites in India.

"The Ministry of Pilgrimage should be set up in Jharkhand soon so that the development of Siddha Kshetra Parshwanath mountain as well as all other pilgrimage sites there should be according to the faith of the followers. Necessary amendments should be made in the related notifications so that Siddha Parshwanath mountain and Tirtharaj Sammed peak can never be developed as tourist areas," the VHP said in a statement.

