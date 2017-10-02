Jailed AIADMK chief Sasikala applies for parole to meet ailing husband

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Chennai, October 2: Sidelined party leader T T V Dinakaran on Monday said jailed AIADMK chief V K Sasikala has applied for a 15-day parole to meet her ailing husband M Natarajan.

Jailed AIADMK chief V K Sasikala
Jailed AIADMK chief V K Sasikala

Natarajan, undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital here for liver problem, was "stable" and was awaiting liver transplantation, Dinakaran, Sasikala's nephew told reporters here.

"We have applied for the parole of 'General Secretary' (Sasikala). She will get permission for sure. The (Karnataka) Prisons Department will decide on the number of days the parole will be given for," he said.

Asked how many days Sasikala had applied for, Dinakaran said her "advocate has said she wanted 15 days".

Currently lodged at Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru, Sasikala was convicted and sentenced to a four-year prison term in the Rs 66.6-crore disproportionate assets case.

For the past few days Natarajan has been undergoing treatment at the corporate hospital.

PTI

Read more about:

sasikala, ttv dinakaran, tamil nadu

Story first published: Monday, October 2, 2017, 15:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 2, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...