Jailed AIADMK chief Sasikala applies for parole to meet ailing husband

Chennai, October 2: Sidelined party leader T T V Dinakaran on Monday said jailed AIADMK chief V K Sasikala has applied for a 15-day parole to meet her ailing husband M Natarajan.

Natarajan, undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital here for liver problem, was "stable" and was awaiting liver transplantation, Dinakaran, Sasikala's nephew told reporters here.

"We have applied for the parole of 'General Secretary' (Sasikala). She will get permission for sure. The (Karnataka) Prisons Department will decide on the number of days the parole will be given for," he said.

Asked how many days Sasikala had applied for, Dinakaran said her "advocate has said she wanted 15 days".

Currently lodged at Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru, Sasikala was convicted and sentenced to a four-year prison term in the Rs 66.6-crore disproportionate assets case.

For the past few days Natarajan has been undergoing treatment at the corporate hospital.

