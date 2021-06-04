Jail term for illegal entry could delay Choksi’s extradition to India by over a month

New Delhi, June 04: India has said that it is doing everything it could to bring back fugitive businessman, Mehul Choksi who was arrested in Dominica after he fled Antigua.

The Antigua government has made it clear that it does not want Choksi back on its soil and it could be better if he is deported from Dominica to India. However it would depend on the high court in Dominica, which is hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Choksi's lawyers.

The case has however been adjourned indefinitely and a new date would be fixed when the prosecution representing Dominica and those arguing for Choksi come to an agreement and then inform the judge.

A court is also hearing a case dealing with Choksi's illegal entry into the country. Choksi's lawyers have however maintained that he was abducted from Antigua. If the case goes against Choksi, then there is a likelihood that his deportation may be delayed as he would have to complete a jail term for illegal entry into the country.

Sources tell OneIndia that the deportation could be delayed for at least another month owing to the legal tangles. Until the courts decide on both the matters, his extradition cannot take place.

While the High Court has indefinitely adjourned the habeas corpus petition, the magistrate court would hear his bail plea on June 14. Choksi's legal team could also move the High Court for bail in a bid to further delay matters.

Meanwhile the Indian jet which had gone to Dominica to fetch Choksi has flown out.

The Qatar Executive flight A7CEE had left the Delhi International Airport at 3.44 am on May 28 carrying necessary documents related to cases against Choksi. It had travelled to Marigot in Dominica via Madrid as Choksi''s lawyers filed a habeas corpus petition before the Dominica High Court.

The aircraft was parked at Marigot for nearly seven days to bring back Choksi, who is wanted in the Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, to India. The jet took off from the Melville Hall Airport in Dominica at 8.09 PM (local time) on June 3 as the High Court adjourned the hearing on Choksi''s petition on Thursday. The publicly available flight path shows the jet travelling towards Madrid.

