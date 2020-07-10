  • search
    Jail, fine if e-commerce sites do not mention country of origin on products

    New Delhi, July 10: The Centre has asked e-commerce websites to mention the country of origin on products and also warned that not doing so could attract penalties between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1 lakh and a one year jail term for repeat offence.

    Consumer Affairs Minister, Ramvilas Paswan said that the rules in this regard, including the penalty clauses were already in place and the government is now moving to make it mandatory.

    The provisions were made in June 2017 by amending the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, which came into force January 1 2018. However these rules were not strictly implemented and the push for the same comes in the backdrop of calls for boycotting Chinese goods.

    40 websites of banned group Sikhs For Justice blocked

    We have reiterated that we have rule in place and have now directed state governments to strictly enforce the provisions and take action against those violating it, Paswan also said. This would help consumers make an informed choice, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan said.

    Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 8:46 [IST]
