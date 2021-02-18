Jai Shri Ram slogan is symbol of anti-appeasement politics: Amit Shah

Kolkata, Feb 18: Jai Shri Ram slogan is symbol of anti-appeasement politics, union home minister Amit Shah said at a rally in West Bengal. He also said that if the slogan Jai Shri Ram is raised, the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee gets angry and this is because of her appeasement politics.

Shah also said that if voted to power, the government will probe corruption in disbursing of Amphan relief funds, he said at the rally in Namkhana. He also said that if voted to power, the government will constitute a task force to save lives from cyclones and environmental disasters.

Shah also asked should the Durga Puja not take place in West Bengal? Court permission needs to be obtained for it. Should the Saraswati Puja not take place. She had stopped it. It was only after BJP's pressure that she was seen worshipping Goddess Saraswati. Didi, Bengal knows that you stopped Saraswati pujan in schools, Shah also said.

The BJP's fight is to make a Sonar Bangla. This fight between our booth workers and the syndicate of the TMC. Our goal is to ensure that there is a change in the situation in Bengal. There should be a change in the situation of the poor in the state, the Home Minister also said.

He also said that the BJP government will also provide more than 33 per cent reservation to women if voted to power.

Shah is on a two day visit starting today. During his visit to Kakdwip area near Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district, he flagged off the final leg of the five phases Parivartan Yatra of the BJP in the state.

After having a limited presence in politically polarised Bengal for decades, BJP has emerged as the main rival of the ruling Trinamool Congress after winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 general elections, only four less than the TMC tally of 22.