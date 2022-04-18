Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi top cop says 23 held so far, assures fair probe

No Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeaker 15 minutes after or before Azaan in Nashik

New Delhi, Apr 18: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on on Monday assured that the communal violence that took place in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area will be thoroughly investigated from all possible angles.

Asthana said a total of 23 people have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence that broke out between two groups during a religious procession on Saturday. Two juveniles have also been apprehended in the connection with the incident that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian.

Asthana said of the 23 people, eight have a criminal record in the past, adding that "no one involved will be spared irrespective of their class, creed and religion".

The top cop's statement comes after a letter petition to Chief Justice NV Ramana alleged bias by the Delhi Police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North-West, Usha Rangnani, told ANI,"One more accused has been arrested in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case. He is found to be previously involved in a robbery and an attempt to murder case under Jahangirpuri Police station.'' "An FIR has been registered under sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 27 Arms Act dated April 16, following 20 accused persons have been arrested and 2 Juveniles in conflict with the law have been apprehended," ANI report quoted her as saying.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the district police are jointly probing the incident, said Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch.

On Sunday late night, Asthana visited a Sub-Inspector Meda Lals residence who sustained a bullet injury during the violence in Jahangirpuri, and assured him of full support from the department, said an ANI report.

