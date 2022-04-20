Jahangirpuri violence: Arms supplier, with over 60 previous cases against him, held after brief chase

YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 20: In a a fresh development in the Jahangirpuri violence case, Delhi police have apprehended another arms supplier following a brief encounter in the area.

    According to the details provided by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer North, Brijender Yadav, the arms supplier has more than 60 cases registered against him.

    ''The police laid a trap to catch the arms supplier. However, in a brief encounter, he was injured'', DCP Yadav said. He further added that the arms supplier has a history of criminal cases against him. He has more than 60 previous cases, DCP Yadav said in a statement.

    However, the Delhi police provided no information on the nature of the arms supplied by him, or to whom he supplied the arms.

    A trap was set in the area of PS Shahbad Dairy in Sector-36 Rohini based on secret intelligence, and the culprit was apprehended while riding a Scooty from the side of Bawana Road towards Sector 36 Rohini, according to the police officials.

    ''When the accused saw the police party, he opened fire with his country-made pistol. the police fired three rounds in self retaliation to stop the accused from fleeing the scene. One bullet struck the accused in the right leg.
    Meanwhile, a National Commission for Minorities delegation led by chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura visited Delhi's Jahangirpuri where clashes erupted between members of two groups and called upon the administration to ensure that no innocent person is booked in the matter.

    A clash between two groups erupted during a religious procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian.

    A total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended so far in connection with the incident.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:58 [IST]
    X