  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2019: Kovind, Modi and other leaders greet citizens

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 04: Lakhs of devotees have thronged to pilgrim town Puri in Odisha as the annual ten-day Jagannath Rath Yatra began on Thursday. The Mangala Arati was conducted at 6 AM, Mailama at 6:10 AM, Tadapalagi and Rosa Homa at 6:30 AM today.

    Apart from that chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra decked up ahead of their annual sojourn today.

    Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2019: Kovind, Modi and other leaders greet citizens
    File photo of Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha

    Extending his greetings on the occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind said in his tweet, "Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. May the blessings of Lord Jagannath bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's lives"

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished people of the country on the occasion of Puri Rath Yatra. He said in his tweet, "Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We pray to Lord Jagannath and seek his blessings for the good health, happiness and prosperity of everyone. Jai Jagannath."

    Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, also greeted the nation saying, "I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the joyous occasion of Rath Yatra. Lord Jagannath is considered to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is worshipped across the country."

    Annual Rath Yatra begins; Amit Shah offers prayers at Lord Jagannath Temple

    Meanwhile, earlier in the wee hours of Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a 'Mangala Aarti' at the historic Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad.

    Jagannath Puri Ratha Yatra is one of the most awaited festivals in India and Odisha. Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the grandest festivals and believed to be the oldest chariot festival of the world. In the Rath Yatra, three chariots for the deities are constructed every year. These sacred carriers are prepared, decorated and assembled by the traditional artists. The craftsmen follow strict rules to participate as servitors in preparing the chariots, which commence on the day of Akshay Tritiya.

    More LORD JAGANNATH News

    Read more about:

    lord jagannath rath yatra odisha

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue