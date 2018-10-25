Jagan Reddy stabbed: Who is responsible since the incident took place in airport? Andhra CM Naidu

Bengaluru, Oct 25: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday questioned whether the central government be responsible over the incident where Jagan Reddy was attacked at Vizag airport.

Speaking about incident that happened to YSRCP leader Jaganmohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport, Naidu said,''If the incident took place outside airport then it might have been the responsibility of state government but airport comes under the central government. Then who is responsible?.''

Naidu also questioned,''The injured person immediately left for Hyderabad. How can investigation be done in neighbouring state? Attacker had written a letter against state government, he had erected flexes as a fan (of Jagan). How should this be understood?''.

Earlier in the day, a youth attacked YSR Congress Party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport on Thursday afternoon. Jagan suffered a minor injury on the shoulder. Later, the airport staff immediately got him first aid. Security officials have detained the attacker, who is a waiter in the airport canteen.

The attacker is identified as Jaripalli Srinivas, a dalit and native of Thaniyalapalli near Amalapuram in East Godavari district, adjoining Visakhapatnam. He was working with Fusion Foods restaurant at the airport. While serving tea to Jagan he went close to him asking if the party would win 160 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. He suddenly picked up a small knife from his pocket and tried to stab him.