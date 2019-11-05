Jagan Reddy cancels order renaming Dr APJ Abdul Kalam award after dad YSR Reddy

Hyderabad, Nov 05: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday withdrew an order to rename the 'APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards' after the CM's father, late YSR Reddy, after backlash.

The government on Monday said the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Vidya Puraskar will now be known as YSR Vidya Puraskars.

The awards will be given on November 11, birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad celebrated as National Education Day, the order said.

"The government has ordered to re-designate the 'Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards' as 'YSR Vidya Puraskars' from 2019 onwards for distribution on the occasion of birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad as National Education Day on November 11, 2019," read an order tweeted by news agency ANI.

The Opposition slammed the move, calling it as "arrogance" by the Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Dr Kalam accomplished much for the nation with his inspiring life. Jagan Reddy's government changing APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar to YSR Vidya Puraskar is a shocking method of self-aggrandisement at the cost of disrespecting a much-venerated man," said Chandrababu Naidu.

Jagan Mohan government is on a spree to change names of several schemes since coming to power. 'NTR bharosa' was renamed 'YSR pension kanuka', 'Anna canteens' were renamed 'Rajanna canteens' and midday meal scheme is now called 'YSR akshaya patra'.