Jagan Mohan Reddy appears before special CBI court in disproportionate assets case

India

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabd, Jan 10: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday appeared before a special CBI court, in connection with alleged disproportionate assets case.

This will be the first time since Jagan became the chief minister that the Andhra chief minister is appearing before the court. He has not appeared for the hearings citing his busy schedule as CM.'

Earlier, the court had rejected his plea to exempt him from appearing personally for the hearing after the CBI opposed it.

The YSR Congress leader was released on bail from the Chanchalguda jail in September 2013. He was in prison for 15 months following his arrest in May 2012 in related cases.

The special CBI court had ordered him not to directly or indirectly or influence witnesses, while granting bail.

The probe agency has filed 11 charge sheets, besides supplementary charge sheet in the cases.