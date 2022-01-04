Cruise ship sails back to Mumbai with all passengers as Covid-19 infected patients refuse to get down at Goa

Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother hospitalised after suffering heart stroke in Bahrain

Mumbai, Jan 04: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez's mother Kim Fernandez has been rushed to hospital after suffering a heart stroke. Her parents have been residing in Bahrain for some time now, while the actress in stationed in Mumbai owing to her professional commitments.

Jacqueline was raised in a multi-ethnic family. Her father, Elroy Fernandez, is a Sri Lankan Burgher, and her mother, Kim, is of Malaysian and Canadian descent.

According to reports, Pinkvilla cited a source as saying that her mother is currently under medical supervision and further details about her health are awaited.

She has been under the spotlight ever since her name emerged during the questioning of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged 200-crore money laundering case. She allegedly took expensive gifts from him, which were purchased from proceeds of crime.

Fernandez has been grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at least twice early this year in this case during which she was also confronted with Chandrshekhar. The agency suspects she is a "beneficiary" of the proceeds of crime allegedly generated by Chandrashekhar after coning and extorting money from some high-profile people. An associate of the actor was also grilled by the agency on Wednesday.

The Sri Lankan-origin actor has been questioned by the ED in multiple sessions in connection with the over Rs 200 crore money laundering case being probed against Chandrashekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul.

The agency last week also filed a charge sheet before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here and named Chandrashekhar, his wife and six others. It had alleged in the charge sheet that Chandrashekhar claimed that he gifted Fernandez numerous costly gifts, including some Persian cats and a horse.

The questioning of the actor is being undertaken to corroborate these claims of Chandrashekhar and to find if she was a beneficiary of the laundered money and to establish her role in this money trail. He is accused of cheating some rich people, including individuals like former Fortis Healthcare.

It had claimed, in a statement, that Chandrashekhar is a "known conman" and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore. "Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him...," the ED had said.

Despite being in the jail, it said, Chandrashekhar "did not stop conning" people. "He (using a cellphone procured illegally in prison) with the help of technology made spoofed calls to dupe people as the numbers displayed on the called party's phone number belonged to senior government officers.

"While speaking (from prison) to these persons, he claimed to be a government officer offering to help people for a price," the ED had claimed.

