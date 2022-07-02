YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi, after crew notices smoke in cabin at 5,000 ft height

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 02: A Delhi-Jabalpur SpiceJet aircraft (SG-2962) returned safely to the Delhi airport on Saturday morning after the cabin crew noticed smoke inside the plane when the aircraft was flying at a height of 5,000ft.

    A SpiceJet spokesperson said all passengers have deboarded the plane safely at Delhi airport.

    Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi, after crew notices smoke in cabin at 5,000 ft height

    News agency ANI shared a video showing how passengers were fanning themselves with newspapers and airline booklets as the smoke entered the cabin.

    A social media user, Saurabh Chhabra, who was a passenger on the flight wrote on Twitter,''Faced this incident today morning. Looks like #spicejet is #unsafe.Here are some snapshots of @flyspicejet SG 2962

    Once passengers started panicking, they landed back to #delhi. Plane caught fire.
    Thankfully we are safe but waiting since long. They don't have backup #✈️.''

    Comments

    More SPICEJET News  

    Read more about:

    spicejet

    Story first published: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 10:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X