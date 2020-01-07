J’Khand: JMM’s Rabindra Nath Mahato set to be become Speaker of House

Mousumi Dash

Ranchi, Jan 07: The Senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislator and three time MLA Rabindra Nath Mahato, has been elected as the Speaker of state assembly on Tuesday.

Mahato is the legislator from the Nala constituency. With this he became the Speaker of the fifth State Legislative Assembly.

On Monday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that the name of Ravindra Nath Mahto has come for the Speaker's post and no other name has come either from the ruling coalition's side or the Opposition's side.

Finally, the Mahagathbandhan fixed the name of Mahto for the post of Speaker of the House.

According to reports, Mahto filed his nomination for the post on Monday. He has been elected MLA from Nala Assembly constituency for the third time in 2019 on JMM ticket.

Earlier, in 2005 and 2014, he was elected as MLA from Nala on the ticket of JMM.

Considering Shibu Soren as his ideal, Mahto became active in the Jharkhand movement and he later started politics with the JMM.

The 2019 Jharkhand Assembly polls results were declared on December 23 of all the 81 seats, according to the Election Commission the JMM has won 30 seats, Congress 16 and BJP got 25 seats. 44-year-old JMM working president Hemant Soren sworn in as the 11th chief minister of the state.