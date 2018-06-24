J&K: Two LeT terrorists killed, one surrenders in Kulgam

Two terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday. One terrorist surrendered before the security forces.

"Reportedly two terrorists killed so far," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir's DGP Shesh Paul Vaid.

"Third terrorist surrenders with arms/ammunition to Police/SF," SP Vaid siad in another tweet.

Internet services have been suspended in Kulgam district, reported ANI.

The encounter began this afternoon at a village in Kulgam as Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the CRPF and the Army, were carrying out operations to clear a national highway ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, beginning June 28, PTI quoted a senior police official as saying.

Some reports say that terrorists could be of terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

On Friday, four terrorists reportedly affiliated to Islamic State J&K were gunned down by security forces. The terrorists have been identified as Dawood Ahmad Sofi, Majid Manzoor Dar, Aadil Rehman Bhat & Mohammad Ashraf Itoo. Also, incriminating material and huge quantity of ammunition were seized from the site of encounter.

