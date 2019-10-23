  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Two overground workers of Hizbul arrested in Kishtwar

    By PTI
    |

    Jammu, Oct 23: Two over ground workers (OGWs) of Hizbul Mujahideen, including the brother of top Hizbul terrorist Jehangir Saroori, were arrested by the police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

    As part of the ongoing operation against terrorists and their supporters in the state, police raided a place in Kishtwar hills and arrested the two OGWs on Tuesday night, they said.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    They have been identified as Abdul Kareen, brother of Hizbul terrorist Amin Bhat alias Jehangir Saroori, and Danish Naseer of Dacchan belt, they said. 12 terrorists and their supporters have already been arrested as part of the operation.

    On October 3, four overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were arrested during a "search operation" Kishtwar district. A police officer had then told PTI that the terror network of Hizbul was cracked and the operation to nab more people involved in the revival of terrorism in twin districts of Doda-Kishtwar was underway.

    [J&K: Two over the ground Hizbul Mujahideen workers arrested, grenade recovered]

    In June this year, two over-ground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested and a live grenade was recovered from Anantnag.

    PTI

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir hizbul mujahideen

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue